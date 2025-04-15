Siemens Energy Stock Sees Strong Rebound

Siemens Energy AG shares are making noticeable gains once again, rising 1.79% and positioning themselves in the upper third of Germany’s DAX index.

As of the latest trading session, the stock is priced at €57.88, up from the previous day’s closing price of €56.86. After several positive sessions, Siemens Energy appears to be on an upward trend, though it remains to be seen whether this momentum will continue in the coming days.

Currently ranking 12th in the DAX, Siemens Energy’s 1.79% increase puts it among the top-performing stocks on the index, which itself is up by 0.96% overall.

The stock recorded a trading volume of 955,701 shares so far today. In comparison, 2,691,982 shares were traded during the previous session.

Despite the recent gains, Siemens Energy stock is still 10.35% below its 52-week high of €64.56. However, it’s also significantly above its 52-week low of €17.24, reflecting a strong recovery over the past months.

Within the DAX, Siemens Energy sits in the mid-range based on its market influence. It currently holds a 2.37% share of the index, ranking it 12th in terms of free-float market capitalization. The company’s market value, based on freely tradable shares, stands at approximately €44.93 billion.

The companies with the highest weightings in the DAX are SAP, Deutsche Bank, and Siemens. Siemens Energy remains a key player in the energy and electrical engineering sector. In the fiscal year that ended in September 2022, the company reported revenues of €77.80 billion and net profits of €1.59 billion. By the end of December 2022, Siemens Energy employed around 100,000 people worldwide.