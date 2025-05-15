Siemens Stock Slips After Stronger Trading Days

Shares of Siemens AG are seeing a downturn, currently trading at €217.80. That marks a decline from the previous day’s closing price of €224.05. After a brief upward trend in recent days, the stock is now facing renewed downward pressure, raising questions about whether this decline will continue.

With a loss of 2.79%, Siemens ranks 38th among the companies listed on Germany’s DAX index today, placing it in the lower third of the benchmark. In comparison, the DAX overall is down 0.29%, indicating that Siemens is underperforming the broader market.

Today’s trading volume for Siemens stock stands at 754,126 shares, which is lower than the previous trading day’s total of 1,247,673 shares. This decline in activity could reflect cautious investor sentiment.

The current share price is 11.05% below the stock’s 52-week high of €244.85. On the other end of the spectrum, the 52-week low sits at €147.24, showing the extent of price fluctuations over the past year.

Despite today’s weaker performance, Siemens remains a heavyweight in the German stock market. It ranks second in the DAX index composition by free float market capitalization. The company has a market value of €175.48 billion, giving it an index weighting of 8.38%. Only SAP holds a greater weight in the DAX, with a current market cap of €300.98 billion.