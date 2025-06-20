Grand Palais Reopens with a Bold Tribute to Niki de Saint Phalle, Jean Tinguely, and Pontus Hultén

Center Pompidou’s Closure Spurs New Exhibitions Across Paris

With the long-planned closure of the Centre Pompidou set for summer 2025 due to extensive renovations, the iconic Parisian institution is not stepping away from the spotlight. Instead, it’s extending its reach across the city—and beyond—by sharing its collection with major cultural venues in France and internationally. One such location is the Grand Palais, whose freshly restored National Galleries will host four major exhibitions annually over the next five years.

A Landmark Exhibition at the Grand Palais

Among the highly anticipated events is Niki de Saint Phalle, Jean Tinguely and Pontus Hultén, opening on June 20, 2025, and running through January 4, 2026. This exhibition offers a deep dive into the groundbreaking work and personal journey of the legendary artist couple Niki de Saint Phalle (1930–2002) and Jean Tinguely (1925–1991), alongside their close collaborator, curator Pontus Hultén.

The show aims to revisit some of the most pivotal moments in the careers of these two visionaries, whose works helped shape the trajectory of contemporary art. From Saint Phalle’s exuberant Nanas to Tinguely’s kinetic marvels like Le Cyclop, their legacy continues to animate public spaces in Paris—most notably through the whimsical Stravinsky Fountain, located just steps away from the Centre Pompidou.

Immersive and Playful: Art Comes Alive

The Paris museum promises a “historical and playful” experience through this exhibition, inviting visitors to explore the dynamic artistic dialogue between the couple and their influential curator. On display will be Tinguely’s animated mechanical sculptures, Saint Phalle’s vibrant, oversized figures, never-before-seen archival footage, and exclusive documentation that sheds light on their creative process and cultural impact.

Stravinsky Fountain: A Symbol of Artistic Fusion

A short stroll through the Marais district, framed by the gothic arches of Saint-Merri Church and the bold design of the Centre Pompidou, brings art lovers face-to-face with a stunning fusion of personal and artistic history. The Stravinsky Fountain—commissioned under the guidance of Pierre Boulez, then director of the IRCAM music research institute—is an emblem of Parisian modernity. Since its inauguration in 1983, this bubbling, vibrant ensemble of 16 sculptures has captivated the public, merging sculpture, painting, architecture, urban design, and music.

The fountain reflects the unique artistic synergy between Tinguely, the Swiss inventor of “useless machines,” and Saint Phalle, the French-American iconoclast of monumental art. The installation includes seven monochrome mechanical pieces by Tinguely, six flamboyant, multicolored sculptures by Saint Phalle (whose participation he insisted upon despite initial resistance), and three collaborative works—altogether forming a playful tribute to composer Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird.

Celebrating a Visionary Woman in Art

At its heart, this exhibition is also a celebration of Niki de Saint Phalle—an audacious and visionary artist whose work boldly addressed gender, politics, and the role of women in the art world. Her rise alongside Tinguely wasn’t without struggle, but her vibrant and radical sculptures secured her a lasting place in contemporary art history. The Grand Palais show offers a powerful reminder of her creative brilliance and enduring influence.

This exhibition promises to be more than a retrospective—it’s an immersive journey into a world where art defies boundaries and love fuels creation.