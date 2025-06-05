EVNCPC Leads the Way in Promoting Smart and Efficient Energy Use

The Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) continues to demonstrate its leadership in promoting efficient energy use across Vietnam. As part of the National Program on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy for the 2019–2030 period, EVNCPC has proactively launched a variety of innovative and impactful initiatives. In 2024, the corporation stood out with a strong communications campaign aimed at encouraging behavior change, successfully spreading the message: “Saving electricity – Make it a habit.”

One of the cornerstone efforts in 2024 was the partnership between EVNCPC and local governments to implement the “Households Save Electricity” campaign. This initiative targeted residents in 13 provinces and cities across the Central Highlands, with over 500,000 households participating. The program generated a wave of practical and effective actions aimed at reducing daily energy consumption.

Using a modern and multi-channel approach, EVNCPC leveraged customer service applications, seminars, one-on-one consultations, and digital platforms to deliver both education and actionable solutions. These tools helped guide residents toward simple, everyday habits like turning off lights when not in use, switching to LED bulbs, and using energy-efficient appliances—transforming small changes into routine behaviors within households.

The campaign yielded impressive results. More than 2,000 households were recognized for their outstanding efforts, collectively saving 59.1 million kWh of electricity during the 2024 dry season—typically the most energy-intensive period of the year. These achievements highlight the program’s effectiveness and underscore the value of coordinated communication efforts supported by local authorities, the power sector, and communities alike.

“The household electricity-saving program is extremely beneficial,” said Le Hoang Anh Dung, Deputy General Director of EVNCPC. “It not only helps families cut down on monthly expenses, but also raises awareness and encourages lasting changes in electricity consumption. This contributes to a cleaner, more modern, and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Through this program, we’ve seen a growing movement, with households replicating successful models and initiatives to reduce energy use.”

EVNCPC’s efforts extend beyond consumer education. The corporation has also implemented meaningful social initiatives such as the “Lighting Rural Roads” campaign, sponsorships to replace public lighting with LED systems, and support for upgrading electricity infrastructure in 1,566 low-income and policy-beneficiary households. These programs are often integrated into EVNCPC’s annual customer appreciation events, reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to social responsibility.

By combining innovative outreach with practical community support, EVNCPC is setting a benchmark for sustainable energy practices in Vietnam—turning electricity savings into a shared mission for households, local authorities, and the power industry.