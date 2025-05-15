Mormon Mom Influencers Reveal Massive Earnings from TikTok Brand Deals

Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley, stars of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, are opening up about the staggering amounts they and their fellow “MomTok” influencers earn from TikTok brand deals and partnerships. As leading voices in the content-creating community centered around motherhood, family life, and faith, the pair offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lucrative world of Mormon social media influencers.

In a recent interview, Whitney shared that earnings fluctuate significantly each year, depending on what kinds of brand deals come through. “Some years, you land a big partnership that spans several months. Other years, you might get nothing close to that,” she explained. One of her most notable partnerships paid her $20,000 to promote a sex toy—a deal that, while sizable, isn’t her largest.

Mayci chimed in, revealing that both she and Whitney once landed a single deal that paid an impressive $75,000. They declined to name the brand, but the figure underscores the financial scale of influencer marketing in their community.

The pay varies among creators, depending on their niche. Whitney noted that influencers focusing on categories like fitness, wellness, beauty, children’s toys, or parenting products tend to earn different amounts. “Your specialty really impacts what you can earn,” she said.

Mayci added that some industries simply pay more than others. “There’s definitely a range depending on what space you’re in,” she said, pointing to the diverse opportunities for monetization among the group’s members.

The tight-knit group, often tagged under #MomTok, faced controversy two years ago when member Taylor Frankie Paul exposed an alleged swinging scandal involving several members. Despite the public fallout, Whitney said the drama actually increased their visibility. “Honestly, it gave us more publicity,” she admitted.

Still, Mayci acknowledged that not everyone saw the exposure as a benefit. “It’s a mixed bag,” she said. “I hosted a business launch event that aired on the show, and a couple of vendors nearly pulled out because they were concerned I was involved in that scandal. So, reputation-wise, it might’ve taken a hit. But financially, I don’t think it hurt us much.”

The Women Behind the Screen

Taylor Frankie Paul

TikTok: 4.1 million followers

Instagram: 363K followers

A mother of three, Taylor shares two kids with her ex-husband and recently welcomed her third child with her current partner, Dakota.

Whitney Leavitt

TikTok: 2 million followers

Instagram: 250K followers

Married with two children and currently expecting her third, Whitney has built a loyal audience around family and lifestyle content.

Layla Taylor

TikTok: 26.4K followers

Instagram: 8,519 followers

Recently divorced, Layla is adjusting to life as a single mom with two kids.

Demi Engemann

TikTok: 306.4K followers

Instagram: 97K followers

Now remarried, Demi shares life with a blended family of three children after her previous divorce.

Jessi Ngatikaura

TikTok: 123.6K followers

Instagram: 139 followers

Like Demi, Jessi is also remarried and raising a blended family of three.

Jenn Affleck

TikTok: 1.1 million followers

Instagram: 198K followers

Married to Casey and related to actor Ben Affleck through her husband’s cousin Zac, Jenn shares parenting content centered on their two children.

Mikayla Matthews

TikTok: 2.4 million followers

Instagram: 230K followers

A former teen mom, Mikayla is now married and raising three children, with a content focus on family life and overcoming challenges.

Mayci Neeley

TikTok: 1.3 million followers

Instagram: 116K followers

Married with a blended family of two kids, Mayci has become a recognizable face on TikTok thanks to her candid posts and lifestyle storytelling.

As these women continue to balance motherhood, faith, fame, and entrepreneurship, their growing influence on TikTok highlights how modern Mormon women are carving out a space—and making serious money—in the world of digital media.