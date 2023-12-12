South African Court Declares Zulu King’s Official Crowning Invalid

In a recent ruling, a South African court has deemed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official crowning of the new Zulu king as “unlawful and invalid.” The court has called for an inquiry into whether King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s ascent to the throne followed customary laws. This decision comes amidst a long-standing legal battle between the king’s half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, who lays claim to the throne.

The dispute began following the death of their father in 2021, which triggered a bitter feud within the family regarding succession. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who reigned for over 50 years, had multiple wives and numerous children. King Misuzulu, even though he wasn’t the eldest son, was considered a strong contender for the throne due to his mother’s royal lineage.

The succession battle seemed to have reached a resolution when King Misuzulu underwent a traditional coronation in August 2022, followed by a state ceremony two months later, during which President Ramaphosa presented him with a certificate of recognition in front of a massive audience.

Under South African law, the president’s recognition is a crucial step in legitimizing the new king’s position and ensuring government funding and control over extensive land holdings. Prince Simakade challenged President Ramaphosa’s hasty recognition of King Misuzulu, arguing that the proper traditional and legal procedures were not followed.

President Ramaphosa’s response to the ruling remains uncertain, as he has yet to announce whether he will accept it or pursue further legal action. Meanwhile, the court emphasized that its decision did not determine the rightful king, but rather examined whether the president had followed the necessary procedures before granting recognition to King Misuzulu.

The ruling has sparked widespread debate within South Africa, creating further divisions within the Zulu royal family. Some fear that this decision could exacerbate tensions in a monarchy already faced with controversies such as allegations of poisoning and killings since the previous king’s passing. Notably, supporters of King Misuzulu, including Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s third largest political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), continue to assert his legitimacy.

However, Prince Simakade’s supporters remain optimistic, seeing the court’s ruling as a critical step towards securing his claim to the throne. Zulu tradition does not automatically grant the eldest son the title of king, and history has witnessed intense power struggles for the throne in the past. South Africa recognizes eight traditional monarchs, with taxpayers funding their institutions.

With the court ruling adding another layer of complexity to the Zulu monarchy, the future remains uncertain. Ultimately, the journey towards resolving the rightful king may prove to be just as intricate as the history that precedes it.

