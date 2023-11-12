Zoologist Adam Britton Pleads Guilty to Shocking Charges

In a disturbing and shocking case, renowned British crocodile expert Adam Britton has pleaded guilty to charges related to beastiality and accessing child abuse material. The Northern Territory Supreme Court in Australia heard the distressing allegations made by prosecutors, who described how Britton filmed himself torturing numerous dogs and shared the videos online under various pseudonyms.

Prosecutors revealed that Britton had a twisted sexual interest in animals that dated back to at least 2014. They stated that over the course of 18 months leading up to his arrest, Britton abused a staggering 42 dogs, resulting in the death of most of them. His horrifying acts took place in a shipping container on his property, which he referred to as a “torture room.”

One particularly unsettling aspect of the case is how Britton would find his victims. Using an online marketplace platform, he would seek out people who were looking to rehome their pets due to work or travel commitments and offer to take the animals off their hands. The videos he shared eventually came to the attention of the authorities, leading to his arrest.

Additionally, Britton pleaded guilty to four counts of accessing and transmitting child abuse material. The details of these allegations were so disturbing that the judge decided to excuse security officers and junior court officials from the room during the presentation of evidence. Chief Justice Michael Grant expressed concerns about the potential “nervous shock” that hearing the facts of the case could cause.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Britton moved to Australia over two decades ago and gained international recognition for his work in crocodile conservation. He even had the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed naturalist Sir David Attenborough on a docuseries.

Britton will face sentencing in December, and the judge in the case has described the acts committed by Britton as “grotesque and perverse acts of cruelty.” The details of this case are deeply distressing, and media outlets have chosen to omit the most graphic information.