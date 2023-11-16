Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Begins Second Term Amid Controversy

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been inaugurated for his second five-year term, amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding the recent elections. The ceremony, attended by thousands of Zimbabweans and regional leaders, marks the continuation of Mnangagwa’s presidency despite allegations of electoral fraud and irregularities.

Mnangagwa secured an absolute majority in the disputed presidential vote, receiving over 2 million votes, or 52.6% of the total ballots. His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, received 44% of the votes. However, Chamisa’s party rejected the results, claiming electoral fraud, and called for fresh elections.

International observers and the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) expressed concerns about the election process, stating that “fundamental freedoms were increasingly curtailed” and that acts of violence and intimidation created a climate of fear during the polls. The EU EOM’s preliminary report highlighted the need for improvements to meet regional and international standards.

Further controversy arose with the arrest of 41 election monitors who were accused of coordinating the release of results. These arrests came after the Zimbabwe NGO Forum released a report documenting irregularities on polling day, as noted by Amnesty International.

Despite the grievances and doubts about the legal system, the CCC party has decided not to challenge Mnangagwa’s victory in court. CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi expressed concerns about the impartiality of the courts, stating that seeking justice would be futile. Instead, the party intends to challenge the results politically and diplomatically, demanding a fresh, free, and fair election.

Zimbabwe’s political landscape has been shaped by the ousting of authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe in 2017, with Mnangagwa, nicknamed “The Crocodile,” assuming power after orchestrating the coup. As the country moves forward with its second election under new leadership, the controversies surrounding the recent vote remind us of the challenges Zimbabwe faces in ensuring democratic processes are upheld.

