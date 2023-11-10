Zimbabwe’s Presidential Election: Mnangagwa Retains Power Amid Controversy

Zimbabwe’s incumbent President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been declared the winner in the country’s presidential elections after securing an absolute majority. Mnangagwa received 52.6% of the vote, while his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, received 44%. This victory extends the Zanu-PF party’s decades-long hold on Zimbabwe’s politics.

Chamisa, who had been optimistic about winning, has rejected the election results and it remains uncertain whether he will mount a legal challenge. His party has raised concerns about irregularities, including late deployment of voting materials and alleged omissions of CCC candidates from the ballot papers. The electoral commission has not yet responded to these allegations.

The election process has drawn criticism from observers who say it fell short of regional and international standards. The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) highlighted that “fundamental freedoms were increasingly curtailed” during the elections, and acts of violence and intimidation created a climate of fear. Approximately 40 election monitors were arrested by the police, accused of coordinating the release of results prematurely.

This is the second election since the ousting of former authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe in 2017. Mnangagwa, who played a key role in Mugabe’s removal, succeeded him and won a hotly contested presidential vote in 2018 against Chamisa. Despite Chamisa’s legal challenge, Mnangagwa was sworn in as president.

While some analysts predicted a less consequential election outcome this time, it remains a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe’s political climate. The Zanu-PF party expressed confidence in its victory, with one spokesperson stating, “It will be a landslide against the opposition.”

As Zimbabwe moves forward with its newly-elected president, the country faces the challenges of addressing allegations of electoral irregularities and building a more inclusive political landscape. The international community will closely monitor the developments in Zimbabwe, hoping for a peaceful and democratic future for its people.