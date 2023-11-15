Zimbabwe Opposition Accuses Ruling Party of Elections Fraud

The recent elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by allegations of fraud and voter intimidation, according to the country’s opposition party. Despite these claims, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared the winner of a second term with over 52 percent of the vote.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, whose members are selected by the president, announced the results late on Saturday. The opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, received just 44 percent of the vote. However, Chamisa has accused Mnangagwa and his ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union — Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), of orchestrating a fraudulent election.

Chamisa described the election as a “blatant and gigantic fraud,” emphasizing that Zimbabweans’ voices and votes were stolen but not their hope. He argued that Zimbabwe was trapped in a recurring cycle of disputed elections and accused Mnangagwa of staging a “coup” against the electoral process.

However, Chamisa has not yet pledged to formally contest the results. Under Zimbabwe’s constitution, any candidate wishing to challenge the final count must file a petition with the constitutional court within seven days of the commission’s declaration.

Despite this, Chamisa stated that his party, Citizens Coalition for Change, and its supporters have numerous tools at their disposal to achieve their desired outcome.

The disputed election comes as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with economic challenges, including soaring inflation and widespread corruption. These issues are a result of years of mismanagement under former President Robert Mugabe, the founder of ZANU-PF. Mugabe’s 37-year rule ended with a military coup that brought Mnangagwa to power. However, the new leader has been unable to effectively address the country’s economic problems, and key members of his administration have been involved in corruption scandals.

International criticism has been directed at Zimbabwean authorities for fostering a “climate of fear” during the election. The European Union, among other observers, raised concerns about voter intimidation and the arrest of independent monitors.

Despite the opposition’s claims and international criticism, President Mnangagwa has denied engaging in any fraudulent activities. On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, he celebrated his victory as a “testament to the power of unity and progress.”

