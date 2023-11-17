Zimbabwe’s Election: A Test of Democracy Amidst Controversy

In a unique display of election campaigning in Zimbabwe, the allure of free fried chicken and the endorsement of a renowned boxing champion have featured prominently. However, beneath the finger-licking crowds and cheers for Floyd Mayweather Jr, there remains a deep-seated concern surrounding the credibility of the upcoming polls and rampant fears of vote rigging. This election marks the first since Robert Mugabe’s departure, who held an iron grip on Zimbabwean politics for decades before being ousted by his deputy, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in 2017.

The candidacy of President Mnangagwa, representing the ruling Zanu-PF party, faces a challenge from Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and nine other contenders. Amidst the backdrop of this political showdown, a small online civic society group called Team Pachedu has taken up the mantle of safeguarding the democratic process. Using an app named Mandla, meaning “strength,” the group aims to monitor potential “hotspots” where it believes the ruling party may exploit vulnerabilities. By tracking election results data from polling stations, Team Pachedu seeks to ensure the transparency and accuracy of official results. Comprised mainly of Zimbabwean activists living abroad, the group is dedicated to countering the long-standing allegations of electoral manipulation by Zanu-PF, which has consistently dismissed such claims.

“We as government have an obligation to be seen to be clean about this election,” emphasized Chris Mutsvangwa, a spokesperson for Zanu-PF, during a recent media briefing. President Mnangagwa is eager to receive international validation to facilitate the restructuring of Zimbabwe’s foreign debt and potentially access credit lines that have been frozen for over two decades.

The ruling party itself has deep pockets, which it unveiled during the campaign period by offering free fried chicken and chips from a renowned fast-food outlet and distributing loaves of bread, branded with “VoteED” – an abbreviation of the president’s initials. While Zanu-PF denies any intention of using these giveaways to sway voters, asserting that they simply display respect for those who have made long journeys to attend their rallies, tens of thousands have flocked to these events, eagerly lining up alongside trucks to receive the food.

Adding to the spectacle, heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr made a high-profile appearance in Zimbabwe, at the behest of a prominent gold dealer aspiring to be an MP for Zanu-PF. The boxing legend engaged in drills within an opposition stronghold, Mabvuku, before hosting a business dinner and meeting with President Mnangagwa. In this carefully choreographed event, Mayweather encouraged voters to support the president. However, amidst the fanfare, human rights groups have documented a surge in threats, intimidation, and violence associated with the election. Zimbabwe Peace Project reported 84 violations in the first two weeks of August alone, including the death of an opposition supporter during an alleged ambush by ruling party activists.

Jestina Mukoko, the director of Zimbabwe Peace Project, highlighted that these incidents include acts of arson, assault, kidnapping threats, and intimidation, all tied to the election campaign and primarily perpetrated by Zanu-PF. State institutions have also been implicated, with reports of police violently breaking up and banning opposition rallies. While the police attribute these actions to the opposition conducting rallies outside agreed-upon times and changing their routes, they claim to have arrested those connected to the death of the CCC supporter. Zanu-PF has distanced itself from the violence, asserting that those involved are criminals who do not belong to the party.

Despite concerns about the fairness of the election, Nelson Chamisa has decided to participate. He raises valid points about the lack of implemented reforms, including an audited voters’ roll verified by all parties and equitable access to state media. The Media Monitoring Project reported that Zanu-PF received 62% of media coverage, compared to the CCC’s mere 16%. This election has also become one of Zimbabwe’s most litigious, with over 100 court cases filed regarding the disqualification of numerous opposition candidates.

Douglas Mwonzora, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has encouraged other opposition leaders to boycott what he deems a “sham” election, citing an inevitable predetermined outcome. However, the MDC is still participating in the parliamentary vote, despite 87 of its candidates being disqualified due to a payment dispute with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec). Mwonzora also accuses Zec of making recent amendments to postal voting laws and altering boundaries at the last minute, potentially leaving voters unaware of their assigned polling stations.

Notably, activist monitoring group CredibleVote has discovered significant discrepancies in the voters’ roll. They found that millions of voters have been shifted from opposition strongholds, which raises concerns about potential voting irregularities and manipulation. However, the Zec vehemently denies these accusations, labeling them as malicious. With 83% of eligible voters registered, Zec Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba assures the public of the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair elections within the bounds of the law. Team Pachedu, in collaboration with partners, observers, and political parties, is mobilizing volunteer agents to monitor polling stations. Their newly launched app, along with certified voting return forms, aims to protect the integrity of the vote and prevent a recurrence of the protests and loss of life witnessed in 2018.

