The Serene Symphony of Casa Zibu

Casa Zibu, a captivating architectural masterpiece, invites us to immerse ourselves in a symphony of design that transcends visual and sensory boundaries. The central axis, meandering through the upper and lower floors, acts as a guiding thread that leads us to explore every corner of this remarkable dwelling.

The black steel columns that frame these central axes not only provide structural support but also create a captivating play of framing and highlighting key elements along their path. While subtly present on the ground floor, the axis takes center stage on the upper floor, where a wooden bridge adds a touch of warmth and tranquility.

Despite its relatively small plot of land, Casa Zibu envelops itself in a cocoon of privacy, offering a welcoming retreat for its inhabitants. Upon entering, one disconnects from the outside world and becomes completely immersed in the interior experience. A retractable lattice with vertical wooden slats allows residents to choose their desired level of connection with the surrounding context or create an intimate ambiance.

The volumetrics of the project are fragmented into four courtyards, two at the center of the house and two at the front and back. These lush green spaces, adorned with guayabillo trees, create moments of respite and fill the interiors with a captivating interplay of light and shadows, weaving a unique atmosphere as the house is explored.

Divided into two levels, Casa Zibu seamlessly transitions from social to private spaces. This symbolic division encourages inhabitants to find tranquility and peace in the most intimate corners of the house, escaping from the ordinary to embrace the extraordinary.

From the very first step inside, curiosity and astonishment are awakened within visitors. Cantilevered stone staircases gradually unveil different spaces, evoking a sense of discovery and intrigue.

The choice of materials exudes elegance and sobriety, with each element engaging in a harmonious dialogue. Exposed black painted steel beams add a contemporary and horizontal touch, while grooves in the concrete provide a sense of continuity. The presence of stone creates rough textures, inviting a tactile connection with nature.

The unique touch of pigmented yellow concrete is aesthetically congruent with the design, reflecting light and keeping the chosen spaces perpetually illuminated.

Casa Zibu stands as a sanctuary of design and tranquility, where every detail has been meticulously conceived to offer a truly extraordinary experience.