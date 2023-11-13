President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent proposal to equate corruption with treason during wartime has sparked controversy and raised fears about the future of Ukraine’s anti-graft efforts. While the president argues that this approach is necessary to deter corruption and protect the country during times of crisis, critics are wary of the potential consequences.

One concern is that Zelenskyy’s plan could transfer top corruption cases from Ukraine’s anti-graft agencies to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which falls under the president’s command. This move could give the SBU the power to bury corruption cases involving high-level officials, undermining the country’s anti-corruption infrastructure. Anti-corruption watchdogs are sounding the alarm, warning that this could be a strategic move to protect officials from facing corruption charges and to gain leverage over opponents.

Vitaly Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (Antac), a Ukrainian NGO dedicated to monitoring graft, argues that by equating corruption to treason, Zelenskyy’s office is manipulating the public’s desire for justice. According to Shabunin, this proposal could lead to the destruction of evidence in sensitive corruption cases. He points to a recent case involving Deputy Head Oleg Tatarov, which was transferred from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to the SBU and subsequently buried. Shabunin warns that this pattern could continue if Zelenskyy’s plan is implemented.

The potential consequences of this proposal are a matter of concern, as the collapse of the anti-corruption system could hinder Ukraine’s progress in combating corruption and meeting the requirements set by the European Union for membership talks. The country is already facing challenges in fulfilling its progress goals, and allegations of corruption within Zelenskyy’s administration have drawn increased attention.

The president believes that equating corruption with treason during wartime will serve as a strong deterrent. However, critics argue that systemic changes and a comprehensive approach to fighting corruption are needed, rather than relying on such measures during times of crisis.

