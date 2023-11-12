Zelenskyy Takes Steps to Mend Relations with Poland Amidst Dispute over Trade and Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken proactive measures to rebuild diplomatic bridges with Poland following a recent political dispute. In an effort to alleviate tensions, Zelenskyy honored two Polish humanitarian volunteers during his return journey from the United States and Canada. The conservative, nationalist government of Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party has recently exhibited a surprisingly tough stance towards Ukraine, with the ongoing conflict exerting considerable influence on its approach.

Poland, historically a strong ally of Ukraine during the Russian invasion, has now implemented protectionist measures by blocking agricultural imports from Ukraine. This strategic move is seen as crucial for the PiS party’s electoral prospects, as they prioritize safeguarding Polish farmers ahead of the upcoming election. However, Kyiv argues that this action is illegal and has escalated the matter to the World Trade Organization. In a further blow, Warsaw has also announced the suspension of arms deliveries to Ukrainian forces currently engaged in combat against Russian aggressors.

Understanding the sensitive nature of Polish electoral politics, Zelenskyy has opted to emphasize the significance of direct relations between ordinary Poles and Ukrainians. This approach aims to foster a sense of solidarity and commonality between the two neighboring nations. Rather than engaging with Polish politicians, Zelenskyy chose to present decorations to two deserving Poles who have made instrumental contributions to Ukraine’s well-being. Bianka Zalewska, a journalist from the U.S.-owned television network TVN, has played a pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and transporting injured children to Polish hospitals. Combat medic Damian Duda, on the other hand, has been dedicated to offering medical assistance to wounded soldiers near the front line and has even established a fund to support and train medics.

Expressing his gratitude, Zelenskyy took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to thank all of Poland for their immense support and solidarity in defending the freedom of Europe as a whole. Duda, who received the presidential order “For Meritorious Service” Third Class, explained that he has been serving as a battlefield medic since 2014, actively saving Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Zaporizhzhia. With their work being entirely voluntary and selfless, Duda expressed his satisfaction that President Zelenskyy recognized their efforts, acknowledging the risks taken to aid fellow human beings.

As efforts continue to mend the strained ties between Ukraine and Poland, it is imperative to remember the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relationships, especially between neighboring nations. By fostering collaboration and understanding, both countries can work towards a mutually beneficial future.

