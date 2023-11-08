Ukraine Advances Toward Russian Defensive Lines as Zelenskyy Reveals New Weapon Range

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the development of a new weapon system with a range of 700 kilometers. The president expressed his desire to increase this range further, indicating Ukraine’s commitment to strengthening its offensive capabilities.

While Zelenskyy did not provide specific details about the weapon, his announcement comes shortly after an airstrike on a military airport in western Russia, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces. Although Ukraine rarely comments on attacks inside Russia, Zelenskyy’s remarks appeared to suggest Ukrainian involvement in the recent assault in the Pskov region.

This latest wave of aggression by Ukraine includes drone attacks on Russian targets, even reaching as far as Moscow itself. These actions coincide with Zelenskyy’s promise to bring the war back to Russia and keep pressure on the Kremlin both militarily and politically. The International Institute for Strategic Studies asserts that Ukraine aims to erode Russian morale and test the breaking point of Russian forces through this strategy.

Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in recent days, reportedly reaching the main Russian defensive lines south of the village of Robotyne. Advancing between Novopokropivka and Verbove, they face formidable obstacles such as anti-tank ditches and concrete pyramids known as dragon’s teeth. This breakthrough could mark the first test of Russia’s deeper defenses, which Ukraine hopes will be less heavily fortified.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has reported unspecified successes near Novopokropivka, while Ukrainian forces continue to advance near Bakhmut in the east. Heavy battles are underway in the villages south of the city, indicating an intensification of the conflict.

As tensions rise and Ukraine’s offensive progresses, the international community watches closely. The actions and capabilities of both Ukraine and Russia will undoubtedly shape the course of this ongoing conflict, with uncertain outcomes and the potential for further escalation.