President Zelenskyy Aims for Ukraine Peace Summit in the Near Future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine expressed his hope for a peace summit to be held in the coming autumn, following talks in Saudi Arabia this week. The summit aims to gather representation from nearly 40 countries and serve as a stepping stone towards a peaceful resolution to the war that began with Russia’s invasion 18 months ago.

Zelenskyy and his team have been actively working with allies to garner broad support for this initiative. The proposed summit would endorse a 10-point plan formulated by Kyiv last autumn. This plan outlines crucial principles for reaching a settlement, including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the full withdrawal of Russian troops, and the protection of food and energy security, among other points.

While no specific venue has been agreed upon yet, both Ukrainian and Western officials have made it clear that Russia will not be involved in the summit. Russian forces continue to remain entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, hampering Ukrainian troops’ efforts to move east and south. Recent reports indicate that Russian forces have made little progress along the front lines but have focused on air attacks and damaging grain infrastructure in Ukraine.

Despite the challenges posed by Russia’s prepared defenses and extensive minefields, Ukrainian forces have been pressing forward in their drive to retake occupied areas. They have successfully recaptured regions near Bakhmut, an eastern city seized by Russian forces in May.

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar acknowledged the resistance faced by Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector but expressed that Russia’s attempts to halt their advance have been in vain.

While progress may not have been as swift as desired, President Zelenskyy and his team remain resolute in their commitment to achieving peace. They understand the complexities and risks involved in military operations and emphasize that setting deadlines could potentially jeopardize human lives. Thus, their approach is one that considers various factors and remains adaptable.

The forthcoming peace summit holds promise for Ukraine’s future, as it seeks to gather international support and work towards a peaceful settlement. President Zelenskyy and his allies continue to engage diplomatically in hopes of achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.