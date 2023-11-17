Ukraine Vows to Reclaim Occupied City, Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a firm commitment to reclaim the city of Bakhmut from Russian occupation. During his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy sought support from the United States in his efforts to restore Ukrainian territories. Bakhmut, which fell to Russia in May, poses a significant challenge for Ukraine as it fights to counter the Russian aggression.

Despite the challenges posed by wet weather and harsh winter conditions, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in his troops’ ability to continue their offensive operations. Having gained experience fighting in similar conditions last year, Zelenskyy stated that his forces would do everything in their power to keep the momentum going during the difficult autumn and winter months.

The recapture of Bakhmut would mark a crucial breakthrough for Ukraine in its counteroffensive against Russian forces. In a bid to demonstrate progress, Kyiv recently announced the liberation of two villages south of Bakhmut. Zelenskyy, during a meeting with journalists, hinted at the potential recapture of two additional Russian-occupied cities but refrained from mentioning their names.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s armies are suffering heavy losses on the battlefield and are in a desperate situation. Despite this, Ukraine remains resolute in its mission to regain its territories.

During his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy engaged with lawmakers, military officials, and President Joe Biden. He also addressed members of the Ukrainian community and met with influential figures such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Lindsey Graham. The Ukrainian president’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss the allocation of assistance funds, which are currently being held up by a small group of conservatives in the House of Representatives.

The Pentagon confirmed the availability of $5 billion in a fund designated for Ukraine, part of which has already been utilized to provide military equipment and support. Additionally, the United States announced a $325 million security assistance package to further aid Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Zelenskyy has urged that long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, be provided to Ukraine before winter sets in, as they would significantly enhance the country’s striking capabilities.

Reflecting on the toll the war has taken on Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to prevent further loss of life. He expressed regret that world leaders were unable to prevent the actions of Russian President Putin, acknowledging the grave consequences of their inaction.

During his time in the U.S., Zelenskyy also discussed his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he seeks to establish a closer relationship. Zelenskyy aimed to highlight the potential dangers of Russia’s increasing military cooperation with Iran and emphasized the importance of addressing this issue seriously.

As Ukraine continues its fight to regain its occupied territories, Zelenskyy’s determination and international engagements will play a crucial role in garnering support and assistance from allies around the world.

