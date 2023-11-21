In a recent interview with The Sun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. While discussing the possibility of defending the country against Russian aggression, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s right to protect its land.

The president stressed that just as Russia harbors intentions to undermine Ukraine through any means possible, Ukraine also has the right to defend itself, even if it means taking action against Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he did not explicitly state that Ukraine would take the opportunity to kill Putin if it arose.

Zelenskyy refrained from commenting on specific attacks on pro-Russian collaborators and the authorities in the temporarily occupied territories. He cited restrictions on discussing classified intelligence operations carried out by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and special forces.

Regarding the frequent attempts on his life orchestrated by Russia, Zelenskyy revealed that there have been at least five or six such attempts since the full-scale invasion began. He likened his experience to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where the first occurrence is alarming, but subsequent instances become routine.

“It’s like Covid. First of all, people don’t know what to do with it, and it looks very scary. And then, after that, it is just intelligence sharing with you detail that one more group came to Ukraine to manage this,” Zelenskyy explained. While unable to provide an exact number of attempts, he acknowledged that there were likely no less than five or six.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, the Ukrainian people and their president remain firm in their commitment to defending their land. The right to protect one’s country is a fundamental principle, and Ukraine is no exception.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Will Ukraine take the opportunity to kill Vladimir Putin?

A: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s right to defend its land, but did not explicitly mention any plans to kill Putin.

Q: Why did Zelenskyy refuse to discuss attacks on pro-Russian collaborators?

A: Zelenskyy cited classified intelligence operations and the inability to publicly disclose details about such activities.

Q: How many attempts have been made on Zelenskyy’s life?

A: Zelenskyy revealed that there have been at least five or six attempts on his life since the full-scale invasion began, but he did not provide an exact number.