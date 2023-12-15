EU Approval of Ukraine Membership Talks Met with Hungarian Obstruction

In a moment of celebration, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the European Union’s agreement to open membership talks with Ukraine as a “victory” for both Ukraine and Europe. European Council President Charles Michel described the decision as a “clear signal of hope” on social media. However, the mood quickly turned sour when Hungary followed through on its threats to block crucial financial aid to Ukraine.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced that he had vetoed plans for the EU to provide 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine amid its efforts to remove Russian troops from its territory. Orban argued that the deal and funding were not in the interests of Hungary or the EU.

While Orban agreed to stay out of the room during the membership vote to allow it to pass, his resistance to the budget proposal presented by Michel could not be overcome. This hindrance by Hungary dampened the optimism surrounding Ukraine’s membership talks.

Despite the setback, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal remained positive, stating that the EU’s decision demonstrated its recognition of the reforms implemented by Ukraine and its commitment to fulfilling the European Commission’s recommendations. He acknowledged that a difficult path lies ahead but emphasized that Ukraine is united and prepared for the challenges.

The obstruction from Hungary highlights the complex dynamics and diverging interests within the European Union. It also underscores the ongoing struggle Kyiv faces in its battle against Russian aggression. The war in Ukraine has given renewed impetus to the EU’s efforts to expand and counter Russian and Chinese influences. However, the obstacles and considerations involved in granting membership to a country engaged in an active conflict pose significant challenges.

The EU’s approval of membership talks with Ukraine signifies a step forward, but the actual process is likely to be lengthy. The talks will require addressing various reforms, combatting corruption, and diminishing the influence of oligarchs, among other benchmarks outlined by the European Commission in June 2022.

As Ukraine embarks on this path, important questions arise regarding EU countries’ obligations to assist a member state facing armed aggression and the implications of acquiring a new border with Russia and Belarus in terms of security, migration, and defense. These intricacies underscore the complex decisions the EU and its member states must navigate as they consider Ukraine’s future as a potential member.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did Hungary block financial aid to Ukraine?

– Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed that the financial aid deal was not in Hungary’s or the EU’s interests.

2. What are the benchmarks Ukraine has to meet before membership talks can start?

– The European Commission outlined seven reform benchmarks for Ukraine, including addressing corruption and limiting the influence of oligarchs.

3. How long will the membership talks process take?

– The talks themselves are expected to span several years.

4. What implications does Ukraine’s potential EU membership have for border security and migration?

– If Ukraine becomes an EU member while the conflict with Russia continues, EU countries will be obligated to support Ukraine. Additionally, the EU would gain a new border with Russia and Belarus, which could have implications for security, migration, and defense.

Sources:

– EU treaties

– European Commission’s reform benchmarks for Ukraine