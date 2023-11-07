Choosing the Right Plan for Your Trial Period

During your trial, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a world of digital content on FT.com. With two options available – Standard Digital and Premium Digital – you’re guaranteed access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion.

Standard Digital provides comprehensive coverage of current events and trending topics from around the globe. It serves as your portal to stay informed and engaged with the latest news and updates.

On the other hand, Premium Digital offers an enhanced experience, including access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that delve deeper into key business themes with original and in-depth reporting. It’s a perfect choice for those seeking a more specialized and comprehensive understanding of the business world.

At the end of your trial, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, providing complete access for $69 per month. However, we offer flexibility and cost savings for our subscribers. You can change your plan or opt for annual payment, saving 20% while retaining your premium access.

If you prefer, you can also choose to downgrade to Standard Digital, which offers a robust journalistic experience that meets the needs of many users. We provide a comparison of the features offered in the Standard and Premium Digital plans to help you make an informed decision.

You have the freedom to make changes to your subscription plan throughout the trial period, ensuring that any modifications you make will take effect at the end of that period. This means you can continue to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

Cancellation or subscription changes can be easily managed online through the “Settings & Account” section. Simply log in and select the appropriate option.

We accept various forms of payment, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal, to ensure a hassle-free payment experience.

Whichever plan you choose, we are committed to providing you with a valuable and enlightening digital journey at FT.com. Start your trial today and discover the world of information and insights that await you.