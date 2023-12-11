New Title: Ukrainian President Seeks International Support in Latin America

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on his first-ever trip to Latin America, traveling to Buenos Aires to attend the inauguration of Argentina’s newly elected President, Javier Milei. As Ukraine continues its fight against Russian forces, Zelenskyy seeks support and solidarity among developing nations.

Milei, known for his strong stance against corruption and commitment to Western alliances, warmly welcomed Zelenskyy at the presidential palace. During their meeting, Milei expressed his intention to host a summit between Ukraine and Latin American states, presenting an opportunity for Ukraine to strengthen its relationships with countries in the global south.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Argentina also involved meetings with leaders from other developing nations. On his way to Buenos Aires, Zelenskyy met with Cape Verde’s Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva. Once in Argentina, he engaged in separate discussions with the presidents of Paraguay, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the significance of Latin American support in their joint struggle for freedom and democracy. He stated, “The support and united voice of Latin American countries that stand with the people of Ukraine in our fight against aggression are very important to us.”

In addition to his meetings in Latin America, Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed plans for an upcoming defense package from France that would significantly enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities and address the country’s current armament needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) Why did Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visit Argentina?

President Zelenskyy traveled to Argentina to attend the presidential inauguration of Javier Milei, the newly elected President of Argentina. It was also his first-ever trip to Latin America as part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to garner support for its fight against Russian forces.

2) What did President Milei offer Ukraine during their meeting?

During their meeting, President Milei offered to host a summit between Ukraine and Latin American countries, providing an opportunity for Ukraine to strengthen its relationships with nations in the global south.

3) Which other leaders did President Zelenskyy meet during his visit to Argentina?

President Zelenskyy also met with the presidents of Paraguay, Ecuador, and Uruguay during his visit to Argentina. These meetings aimed to further diplomatic ties and garner support for Ukraine’s struggle against aggression.

Source: Not available