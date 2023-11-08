Ukraine Responds to Russian Attack on Kherson Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to strike back after Russia targeted the Kherson region with a barrage of shelling. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and numerous injuries. Zelensky, in a statement, expressed his determination to retaliate against the occupiers’ acts of terror.

“The Russian aggressors will face the consequences of their actions,” Zelensky asserted. “We will not let any of Russia’s crimes go unanswered.”

The Ukrainian leader reported a total of 17 instances of shelling in the Kherson region, with the village of Shyroka Balka being heavily targeted. Tragically, five people lost their lives in the attack, including a mother, her newborn baby, and her 12-year-old son. Two men also died as a result of shelling in the village of Stanislav.

Ukraine initiated its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia in early June, making steady progress, particularly in the southern regions. In response, Russia launched a new offensive in the eastern Luhansk region, albeit on a smaller scale than its previous winter offensive.

Zelensky expressed gratitude towards Ukrainian soldiers, paratroopers, and medical workers for their bravery and dedication. He emphasized that each step closer to justice and victory brings Ukraine closer to freedom and safety.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a Ukraine that is free and secure once again,” Zelensky declared. “Russian terrorists must understand that their actions will lead to their own destruction.”

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to claim lives and cause immense suffering for the people of both nations. The international community closely monitors the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution and an end to the violence.