Ukrainian President Calls for Global Solidarity in Address to the UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a passionate speech at the United Nations General Assembly, urging countries around the world to unite against Russian aggression. This marked Zelensky’s first in-person address to the global body since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelensky emphasized the grave consequences of the war on Ukraine, stating, “The objective of this conflict is to manipulate our lands, our people, and our resources against the international rules-based order.” He warned that if Russia succeeded in its treacherous and aggressive actions, the General Assembly hall would become emptier.

During his speech, Zelensky accused Russian leaders of terrorism and genocide, highlighting the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories. These allegations have resulted in an international war crimes arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response to Ukraine’s claims, some Russian officials have publicly admitted to deporting Ukrainian children and even boasted about placing them in Russian families and granting them Russian citizenship.

Zelensky also addressed the weaponization of global food trade and the transformation of foreign power plants into hazardous entities. He called for restraint in weaponization, punishment for war crimes, repatriation of deported individuals, and the restoration of occupied lands.

In a stern warning to other nations, Zelensky referenced the recent death of Russian Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. He cautioned against engaging in “shady” dealings with Russia, stating that evil cannot be trusted and questioned the reliability of Putin’s promises.

During the speech, the Russian representative in the General Assembly hall was observed taking notes and checking his phone on UN cameras.

Zelensky’s visit to the United States is anticipated, with plans to meet with President Joe Biden and travel to Washington later in the week.

