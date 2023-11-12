The Ukrainian President Calls for Global Cooperation to End the War

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has urged global cooperation to bring an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Zelensky emphasized the need for a peace plan that does not involve Ukraine giving up its territory to Russia. He called on former US President Donald Trump to publicly share his ideas on how to stop the war and Russian aggression.

Zelensky’s statement comes in response to Trump’s claim that he could negotiate a deal with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war within 24 hours. Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, stated that his deal would be fair for all parties involved. However, Zelensky made it clear that any plan involving the transfer of Ukrainian territory to Russia would not be acceptable.

The Ukrainian President’s visit to the United Nations coincides with a challenging time for Ukraine’s relationship with the United States. There is a faction within the House GOP conference opposed to providing additional military aid to Ukraine, casting doubt on whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will approve more funding.

During the interview, Zelensky expressed optimism about Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, despite concerns about its effectiveness. He also reiterated Ukraine’s desire to obtain long-range missiles from the US, which President Joe Biden is currently considering. Zelensky stated that it would be a loss for Ukraine if they do not receive the missiles.

Zelensky intends to meet with McCarthy and other House leaders during his visit to Washington, D.C. He plans to make a personal appeal for more aid to support Ukraine’s war effort, emphasizing that it is challenging for those who have not experienced war firsthand to understand the gravity of the situation.

President Biden has requested an additional $24 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine and other international needs. While there is bipartisan support for the funding package in the Senate, it remains uncertain whether the Republican-led House will support it.

In addition to his meetings with US officials, Zelensky will address a joint meeting of Congress, seeking to garner support for Ukraine’s cause. Although a similar meeting is not planned for the House, Zelensky’s visit provides an opportunity to engage with skeptical lawmakers and advocate for increased aid.

As for the future of Ukraine’s military counteroffensive, Zelensky admitted that nobody can predict the outcome with certainty. However, he expressed confidence in Ukraine’s progress in the eastern regions and emphasized the importance of obtaining long-range missiles to maintain the battlefield advantage without directly targeting Russia.

