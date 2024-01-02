Ukraine’s Ambitious Operation in Crimea Sparks Global Implications

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, believes that a successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea would not only be a significant achievement for Ukraine but would also have far-reaching effects inside Russia.

Zelensky, during an interview with The Economist, emphasized that such a victory would expose the Kremlin’s propaganda and shed light on the numerous casualties endured by Russian officers due to President Putin’s ambitions.

Already, Ukraine has been making surprising advances on this strategically important peninsula by successfully destroying a considerable number of ships in the Black Sea fleet, which holds immense symbolic value for Russia. Losing control of naval bases that they have held for the past 240 years would be a severe blow to Putin’s regime.

However, Zelensky emphasized that the speed and extent of Ukraine’s success in Crimea would heavily rely on the military support they receive from their Western partners. In particular, the acquisition of the Taurus, a long-range stealth cruise missile manufactured in Germany, could potentially allow Ukraine to dismantle the $4 billion Kerch bridge, effectively isolating the Crimean peninsula from Russia.

Zelensky emphasized that the Kerch bridge is not merely an infrastructure project but is viewed as a military object by Ukraine. This highlights their determination to weaken Russia’s control over Crimea.

The President also noted that leaks prior to last summer’s counter-offensive had allowed Russia to prepare its defenses effectively. As a result, Zelensky refrained from discussing detailed military plans. Nevertheless, he made it clear that Crimea and the ongoing battle in the Black Sea would become the war’s center of gravity. The isolation of Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and the degradation of Russia’s military capabilities in the region are of paramount importance to Ukraine as it seeks to minimize the number of attacks originating from that area.

