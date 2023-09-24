Ukraine’s President Zelensky acknowledges challenges but emphasizes Ukrainian dominance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukraine’s military is facing difficulties on the front lines in the east and south of the country. Despite this, he emphasized that Ukrainian forces are dominant in their campaign.

Senior military officials have reported gains in the east, particularly around the Russian-held city of Bakhmut. In June, Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in both the east and south, with the goal of advancing to the Sea of Azov and severing the Russian land bridge between occupied parts of the east and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian accounts claim that their forces have repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and in other areas. Fierce fighting has also been reported on the southern front.

In his nightly video address, President Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces are facing fierce Russian resistance in all frontline sectors. He highlighted the heavy fighting and stated that the enemy is trying to stop Ukrainian soldiers with full force. However, Zelensky maintained that it is the strength of the Ukrainian forces that ultimately prevails.

President Zelensky also discussed the recent Russian drone attacks, including an assault on shipping infrastructure in the Danube port of Izmail. He emphasized the need for improved anti-aircraft defenses to combat these attacks. Ukrainian forces have successfully downed a significant number of the drones deployed against them, but Zelensky expressed the desire to down even more.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian land forces, is actively working to accelerate Ukraine’s advances. However, Zelensky and other officials have acknowledged that progress has been slower than desired. Syrskyi is addressing current problems and hindrances to the implementation of tasks in the Bakhmut sector.

According to spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi, Ukrainian forces are advancing consistently and relentlessly on the outskirts of Bakhmut. Media reports indicate that their progress is measured in hundreds of meters daily and kilometers over the course of a week.

In response, Russia’s Defense Ministry has claimed that its forces have thwarted eight Ukrainian attempts to advance near Bakhmut and other areas. They report countering two Ukrainian attacks near Lyman and Svatove in the north and stopping attempted advances in the south.