In a tragic turn of events, safety rules were disregarded during a military ceremony in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, leaving soldiers and civilians vulnerable to a deadly missile strike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his deep regret, branding the incident as a preventable tragedy.

The strike occurred during an award ceremony near the frontlines in Zaporizhzhia, with the Ukrainian military brigade suffering the loss of 19 soldiers. President Zelensky assured the nation that a thorough investigation is underway to identify those responsible for violating safety protocols and that there will be no impunity for their actions.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has already initiated a criminal investigation into the attack, emphasizing the importance of protecting the nation’s people and providing answers to the grieving families. The Ukrainian State Investigation Bureau (DBR) has also launched a separate investigation into the military officials who organized the event near the frontlines.

This devastating incident occurred on the occasion of the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, a celebration of the backbone of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces. Apart from the ceremony that fell victim to the missile strike, President Zelensky presented awards to Ukrainian soldiers at a different location on the same day.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian forces launched an Iskander-M missile at the troops from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade. Tragically, the attack claimed the lives of soldiers and caused injuries to local residents. The exact number of casualties remains uncertain, as conflicting reports have emerged.

President Zelensky emphasized the need to uncover the truth behind this tragedy, holding accountable those responsible and preventing future incidents of this nature. The commander of the 128th brigade has been suspended pending the ongoing investigation.

The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade has been involved in combat operations in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and has played a significant role in the counteroffensive to reclaim territories seized by Russian troops in the February 2022 invasion.

While Ukrainian forces have made progress in penetrating the first line of Russian strongholds in the Zaporizhzhia region, they have encountered challenges due to heavily fortified defenses. The counteroffensive has been met with resistance, causing delays in reclaiming the territory.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that follow when safety rules are violated. It underscores the need for greater vigilance and stringent adherence to protocols to ensure the well-being of soldiers and civilians alike. The ongoing investigations are crucial in providing answers to the grieving families and society as a whole, shedding light on the circumstances and potential misconduct that led to this catastrophe.

