Despite the war with Russia entering its 19th month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains steadfast in his commitment to implementing “new approaches” to address the ongoing conflict. As part of this initiative, Zelensky has made the decision to replace Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, citing the need for fresh leadership.

While Reznikov has not been implicated in any corruption scandals, his association with recent controversies within Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has undermined his credibility. The country has faced a series of high-profile corruption scandals, including allegations surrounding the procurement of wartime supplies, leading to the dismissal of senior officials at the start of the year.

Zelensky’s staunch commitment to tackling corruption is evident in his efforts to root it out across Ukraine’s government. The recent arrest of Ihor Kolomoisky, a powerful oligarch and key Zelensky supporter, as part of a fraud investigation further emphasizes the president’s determination to address this issue. Zelensky recognizes that eradicating corruption is crucial not only for Ukraine’s domestic stability but also for its aspirations of joining NATO and the European Union.

Ukraine currently ranks as the second most corrupt country in Europe, just after Russia, according to a 2021 report by Transparency International. Zelensky’s promise to fight corruption was one of the driving factors behind his rise to power in 2019. As a former comedian with no political experience, he tapped into the deep-rooted disappointment and disgust felt by the Ukrainian people regarding the rampant corruption that had plagued the country.

While Ukraine became an EU candidate state last year, Brussels has made it clear that significant progress in the fight against corruption is necessary for full membership. Zelensky understands the importance of this requirement and is determined to deliver on his promise to create a cleaner and more transparent government.

As Ukraine continues its battle against corruption, Zelensky’s decision to replace the defense minister is a significant step towards implementing the changes needed to combat this pervasive issue. With renewed leadership and a continued commitment to transparency, Ukraine endeavors to move closer to achieving its goals of stability, international cooperation, and long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.