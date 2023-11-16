Ukrainian President Claims Putin is Responsible for Death of Wagner Group Founder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a bold statement during a recent speech in Kyiv, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the notorious Wagner Group. While Zelensky did not provide specific details about the evidence supporting this claim, he emphasized that it is the information his government has gathered.

Zelensky characterized Putin as a deflated figure, both as a man and as a politician. According to the Ukrainian President, the death of Prigozhin has dealt a significant blow to Russian morale. He described Prigozhin as a terrorist and noted that his demise means “one less terrorist” in the world.

Interestingly, Zelensky further suggested that the Wagner Group had been acting as a cover for Russian forces, using mercenaries as a shield and preventing them from returning. With Prigozhin’s death, Zelensky believes that Russia has lost this protection and can no longer hide behind the lives of mercenaries. From Ukraine’s perspective, this is undoubtedly a positive development.

