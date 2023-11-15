Zelensky Stresses Commitment to Peace and Justice in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has reiterated his country’s commitment to peace and justice, emphasizing that any talk of exchanging territories for peace is unfounded. During a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Zelensky stated that Ukraine has one document – the Peace Formula – that outlines its desire for a just peace and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

In his remarks, President Zelensky made it clear that justice must not be forgotten. He mentioned incidents such as MH17, Bucha, and Mariupol, emphasizing that these cannot be forgiven or overlooked simply because time has passed. He expressed concerns that Russia might believe these issues will be forgotten and disregarded in pursuit of an agreement. However, President Zelensky emphasized the importance of justice and holding those responsible accountable, emphasizing that Ukraine will not agree to any deals that do not address these concerns.

Amidst his visit to the Netherlands, President Zelensky’s statements underscore the Ukrainian government’s firm stand on peace and justice. The President’s commitment to open discussions and a united front for a just peace highlights Ukraine’s determination to ensure that its territorial integrity is fully restored.

