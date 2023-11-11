New Perspectives: The Complexities of Ukraine-Israel Relations

JERUSALEM — The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly shed light on the challenges and differences that exist between the two nations. Over the past couple of years, tensions have been escalating, and this face-to-face encounter offered an opportunity to address some of the longstanding issues.

One of the key points that emerged from the meeting was Ukraine’s request for military aid, specifically air defense systems, which Israel has consistently refused. While Netanyahu promised to continue supporting Ukraine on humanitarian matters and mine clearance operations, his commitment fell short of what Zelensky had hoped for.

Critics argue that Netanyahu’s foreign policy priorities, particularly in central and eastern Europe, have emphasized realpolitik over ethical concerns. In an effort to counterbalance the Western European critics of Israel’s policies, Netanyahu has reached out to far-right parties, leading to accusations of damaging relations and Holocaust memory.

It is worth noting that Israel’s relations with Western capitals, including Washington, have faced challenges due to Netanyahu’s inclusion of far-right parties in his coalition government and his controversial judicial reforms. This has contributed to a perception that Netanyahu’s foreign policy is not in line with the values of the international community.

The reluctance to provide military aid to Ukraine can be understood within the context of Israel’s own national security concerns. The presence of a significant Jewish community in Russia and the pressure exerted on them by Russian authorities to support the war in Ukraine has made Israel cautious about taking actions that may endanger this community. Additionally, Israel is wary of any criticism of Russian actions in Ukraine, as it may lead to scrutiny of its own occupation policies in the West Bank.

Furthermore, Israel’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine has remained consistent across multiple governments, including those led by Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, and Yair Lapid. This consistency reflects Israel’s need to nurture its deconfliction mechanism with Russia, which allows for more freedom of action in Syria, where Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah and Iranian interests. Israel is concerned that providing weapons to Ukraine could potentially benefit its adversaries in the region.

While Israel has refrained from openly criticizing Russia in certain instances, particularly when it comes to war crimes and Holocaust revisionism, it has not shied away from condemning antisemitic statements and actions from both sides. Finding a delicate balance between addressing concerns and maintaining strategic relationships remains crucial for Israel.

As Ukraine and Israel continue their dialogue, it is evident that the complexities of their relationship cannot be easily resolved. Both countries have their own national interests and security considerations that impact their decisions. This ongoing interaction serves as a reminder that international diplomacy is a delicate dance of balancing competing priorities.

FAQ

1. Why did Israel refuse to provide air defense systems to Ukraine?

Israel has cited its own national security concerns as the primary reason for refusing to supply air defense systems to Ukraine. It is wary of potential harm to its own national security and the safety of the large Jewish community in Russia, which has faced pressure to support the war in Ukraine.

2. Why has Ukraine criticized Israel’s foreign policy?

Ukraine has been critical of Israel’s foreign policy, particularly its prioritization of realpolitik over ethical concerns and human rights. Ukraine has expressed disappointment with Israel’s refusal to supply military aid and its outreach to far-right parties, which has strained relations between the two countries.

3. Why is Israel cautious about criticizing Russian actions in Ukraine?

Israel’s caution regarding criticizing Russian actions in Ukraine is influenced by its own security interests and concerns about potential consequences. Israel values its deconfliction mechanism with Russia, which allows for more freedom of action in Syria. Criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine may jeopardize this mechanism and impact Israel’s strategic positions in the region.

4. How has Netanyahu’s foreign policy affected Israel’s relations with Western capitals?

Netanyahu’s inclusion of far-right parties in his coalition government and controversial judicial reforms have strained Israel’s relations with Western capitals, including Washington. Some perceive Netanyahu’s foreign policy as damaging Israel’s reputation on the global stage, despite recent successes in normalizing relations with Arab countries.

