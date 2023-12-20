New Article: Ukrainian President Considers Mobilizing Additional Troops Amidst Hopes of US Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating a military request to mobilize up to 500,000 more troops as a measure to replenish Kyiv’s forces against Russia. While expressing confidence in the support of the United States, Zelensky has requested a more detailed plan from his military before making a final decision on the matter.

The potential mobilization of additional troops would come at a significant cost, amounting to $13.4 billion. Furthermore, a bill in Congress proposes that the US provide an additional $61.4 billion in aid to Ukraine, building upon the substantial financial and equipment support that has already been provided.

As of October, Ukraine had approximately 800,000 troops, which increases to around 1 million when accounting for the National Guard. In contrast, Russia currently has approximately 1.32 million soldiers, having added nearly 170,000 this month. Zelensky acknowledges the possibility that the conflict with Russia may extend until 2025, highlighting the uncertain nature of its resolution.

Despite the challenges, Zelensky remains optimistic about the promised support from the United States. He believes that the commitments made during his visit to the country will be fulfilled entirely. Additionally, he expresses confidence in the European Union’s provision of 50 billion euros (equivalent to approximately $55 billion). Zelensky suggests that progress has already been made towards securing this support, with the first 1.5 billion euros expected to arrive in the near future.

It is worth noting that Zelensky’s remarks on US support follow his recent visit to the United States, where he engaged in discussions with President Biden and Republican senators. Despite differing opinions among the senators regarding increased aid, Zelensky believes that productive dialogue took place during his trip.

As this complex situation unfolds, Ukraine navigates the challenges of potential mobilization and seeks assurance in the support of its allies.