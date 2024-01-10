Lithuania Welcomes Ukrainian President Zelensky for Unexpected Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, on Wednesday, January 10. This unannounced trip marks Zelensky’s first official visit abroad this year.

Zelensky’s visit to Lithuania is of significant importance as the Baltic state has been a crucial supporter and donor to Ukraine, a country ravaged by war. It comes at a time when other allies of Kyiv are unsure about providing further aid.

During his visit, Zelensky is expected to engage in discussions with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the Seimas. He will also meet with representatives from various political factions and the Ukrainian community in Lithuania.

The agenda of the discussions between Zelensky and Lithuanian officials encompasses a wide range of topics, including security, integration with the European Union (EU) and NATO, cooperation in electronic warfare and drone technology, and further coordination of European support for Ukraine.

Zelensky has been vocal about the urgent need for continued military support from allies as Ukraine continues to face intense shelling from Russia. In the past month, he has personally held talks with officials from the United States, Germany, and Norway to emphasize the importance of standing by Ukraine in its time of need.

However, despite the calls for aid, certain challenges have arisen. The approval of a 50 billion euros ($55 billion) EU aid package for Ukraine has been hindered by a veto from Hungary, while the US Congress remains divided on providing additional aid to the country.

Zelensky’s visit to the Baltic states is not limited to Lithuania. After his discussions in Vilnius, he is set to travel to Latvia and Estonia, reinforcing the importance of these three nations as reliable friends and principled partners for Ukraine.

