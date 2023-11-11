The Path to Ukrainian NATO Membership: Zelensky Rejects Territory Compromises, Secures Fighter Jet Commitments

In a firm stance against Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed suggestions that Kyiv would surrender territories to Russia in exchange for NATO membership. Instead, Zelensky expressed willingness to give up control of the Belgorod region, a border area that has been repeatedly attacked by forces aligned with Kyiv.

During a press conference in Denmark, where he was inspecting Danish F-16 fighter jets that may soon be used by Ukrainian pilots in their ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion, Zelensky made a lighthearted remark about exchanging Belgorod for NATO membership. His response garnered significant attention and has gained over 1 million views across multiple social media platforms.

Ukrainian officials have consistently emphasized that they have no interest in invading and occupying Russian regions. However, there have been instances of cross-border raids by pro-Kyiv Russian fighters, including into Belgorod, leading to temporary occupations and large-scale evacuations by Ukraine-aligned units.

While Zelensky’s remark may have been humorous, it underscores Ukraine’s strong commitment to restoring its territorial integrity within its 1991 borders. Despite skepticism from Western partners, Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly stated their determination to liberate all Ukrainian land.

The question posed to Zelensky during the press conference was in response to comments by Stian Jenssen, the director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s private office. Jenssen had acknowledged the possibility of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia in exchange for NATO accession. However, Ukrainian officials found the suggestion completely unacceptable.

Aside from addressing the territorial question, Zelensky’s visit to Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden resulted in positive outcomes. The Netherlands and Denmark have committed to providing long-desired F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Netherlands will be sending 42 combat aircraft, while Denmark will contribute an additional 19. This cooperation aims to assist Ukraine in countering the ongoing Russian bombardment of major cities and maintaining a strong defense in the face of escalating aggression.

Although the timeline for the arrival of the aircraft remains uncertain, as Ukrainian pilots and ground crews require training and infrastructure preparations need to be made, the commitment of these Western allies marks significant progress in Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The proposed delivery of F-16s had faced delays, but U.S. approval for European allies to re-export the American-made fighters to Ukraine has reinvigorated the process. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the United States’ full support, highlighting the importance of empowering Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression and violations of sovereignty.

With the commitments from the Netherlands and Denmark, Ukraine moves closer to its goal of NATO membership. The acquisition of modern fighter jets not only strengthens Ukraine’s defense capabilities but also demonstrates the resolve of its Western allies to support its efforts in countering Russian aggression.

