Following a “historic” decision, Ukraine has been supplied with F-16 fighter jets to enhance its Soviet-era air force. The United States approved the transfer of both Dutch and Danish U.S.-made warplanes, fulfilling a crucial demand by Kyiv in its ongoing battle against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated this development during his visit to the Netherlands, where he inspected the aircraft at a Dutch airforce base. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, alongside his Danish counterpart, endorsed the deliveries, expressing their commitment to the transfer once appropriate conditions were met.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for this “absolutely historic, powerful, and inspiring” decision, recognizing it as a significant step towards reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. While specific details of the aircraft delivery were not disclosed, it was revealed that Dutch and Danish experts will lead a training program for Ukrainian pilots to operate the U.S.-made jets. This initiative, involving an 11-nation coalition, aims to complete the training by early 2024.

The sale or transfer of U.S. military equipment by its allies is subject to stringent regulations imposed by Washington. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the deployment of Western F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine could be perceived as a nuclear threat due to their potential to carry atomic weapons.

In addition to securing fighter jets, Ukraine has also been pursuing collaborations to enhance its military capabilities. During his visit to Sweden, Zelensky finalized agreements for the production of СV90 armored vehicles in Ukraine and Ukrainian pilots’ participation in test trials of Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

