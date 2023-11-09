Ukrainian President Urges Transparency in Trump’s Plan to End War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on former President Donald Trump to reveal the details of his alleged plan to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. Despite boasting about his ability to negotiate peace between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump has failed to provide any concrete information about his proposed approach. Zelensky emphasized the importance of transparency and urged Trump to share his ideas publicly, stating that without clear details, the former president cannot present a global idea of peace.

Zelensky made it clear that any peace deal that involves Ukraine giving up its territory to Russia would be unacceptable. He stressed that such an approach cannot be considered a formula for peace. Trump has been mentioning his secret plan since at least February, asserting that it could be negotiated quickly and easily. However, the former president has never revealed the specifics of his strategy.

The Ukrainian president’s request for transparency comes at a crucial time as tensions continue to escalate in the region. Zelensky delivered a passionate speech at the United Nations, calling on world leaders to unite against the aggressor. President Biden also emphasized the need for international solidarity in his address to the UN General Assembly. Zelensky is scheduled to meet with President Biden and other congressional leaders during his visit to Washington, where discussions about providing aid to Ukraine will be a key topic.

