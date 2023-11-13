Zelensky Takes a Stand Against Corruption in Military Recruitment

Amidst Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, the responsibilities of soldiers like Taras Svystun have grown increasingly grim. As part of the “On The Shield” unit, Svystun is tasked with collecting and identifying the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat, ensuring their safe return to their grieving families for burial. Operating across the country, including in the eastern Donetsk region, this six-person military unit carries out its duty amidst the backdrop of a slow and brutally challenging counteroffensive against entrenched Russian defenses. The exact number of casualties remains undisclosed, but Svystun grimly attests to the increasing volume of bodies in the area’s morgues, with a doubling since the start of the counteroffensive.

The process of recovering fallen soldiers is an arduous and heart-wrenching task. Svystun wakes at 5 a.m. each day and dons a khaki T-shirt emblazoned with “Evacuation 200,” symbolizing the military code for transporting fallen soldiers. He then embarks on his journey through the Donetsk region, making stops at morgues where the true horrors of war become apparent. The remains retrieved from trenches, decimated landscapes, and shattered buildings are often disfigured beyond recognition. Svystun and his comrades diligently search for any identifying marks such as tattoos, scars, or other defining features when faces are no longer recognizable. Their mission is to ensure not only the repatriation of fallen soldiers but also their recognition and proper farewell.

The New York Times recently accompanied Svystun during his rounds, providing a rare and intimate look into a somber and profound aspect of Ukraine’s military efforts. While the exact number of casualties remains undisclosed, it is evident that the death toll is increasing, leading to accumulations of bodies in military morgues. The fallen soldiers primarily belong to recent fighting, but as Ukraine claws back territory previously occupied by Russian forces, the bodies of fallen soldiers from months ago are also being recovered. Ukrainian military units collaborate with the “On The Shield” unit, reporting information about missing and deceased soldiers, including names, last known locations, and any identifiable features.

Svystun, a 45-year-old former medic who joined the military after Russia’s invasion in February 2022, leads the careful examination and documentation process. With a practiced hand, he and his comrades unzip body bags, remove blood-soaked uniforms and equipment, such as body armor and ammunition. They meticulously inspect each fallen soldier, placing personal belongings like wallets and mobile phones under their belt buckles or folded within the body bags. For those newly introduced to this grueling task, the overwhelming stench elicits a physical response. Svystun emphasizes that not everyone can handle this job, contrasting it with his previous role as a frontline medic, where wounded soldiers cried out for help. In the morgue, there are only silent voices.

Photographs of the remains are captured on a cellphone and uploaded to an online portal, aiding the “On The Shield” unit in cross-referencing information with their database of missing soldiers. In a recent trip, swift identification occurred during the drive from a morgue to a nearby logistics center. Svystun expresses relief that the fallen soldier will not remain unidentified in the morgue for a year and will finally return home. His dedication to helping fallen comrades find their way back to their families is unwavering, a sober reminder of the human toll and sacrifice endured during times of conflict.

