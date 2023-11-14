New Title: Ukraine Braces for Winter Confrontation with Russia

Ukraine is gearing up for an anticipated escalation in Russian attacks on its infrastructure as the winter season approaches. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a warning to the nation, urging citizens to prepare for new waves of assaults on critical facilities. Ukrainian troops stationed in the eastern theater of the war are already bracing themselves for what could be a challenging period ahead.

Recent reports suggest that Russian attacks on Avdiivka, a town already devastated by the conflict, have temporarily subsided. However, military officials anticipate a resurgence in the coming days, potentially intensifying the already dire situation in the region. In a retaliatory act, an explosion occurred in the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol, claiming the lives of at least three Russian servicemen. Ukrainian military intelligence labels it as an “act of revenge” carried out by resistance groups.

This warning from President Zelenskiy comes in the wake of Russian forces launching a missile attack on Kyiv, the capital city, for the first time in seven weeks. Recognizing the mounting threats, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for the country to focus on defense and strengthening its capabilities to counter terrorist activities during the winter months.

Last year, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country faced multiple waves of attacks on power stations and other vital energy infrastructure. These relentless assaults resulted in widespread rolling blackouts across various regions. While Energy Minister German Galushchenko assures that Ukraine has enough energy resources to sustain the winter season, concerns remain about the impact of future attacks on energy supplies.

Ukrainian officials revealed that Russia has already targeted Ukrainian infrastructure approximately 60 times in recent weeks, indicating a potential campaign of attacks already underway. Zelenskiy praised the “heroic” efforts of the troops defending Avdiivka, a town that has seen significant devastation due to Russian advances since mid-October. The images of the town depict the buildings reduced to mere shells.

Although the number of infantry attacks in the past 24 hours has decreased compared to earlier in the week, military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun reports that airstrikes have been on the rise. Shtupun also states that the enemy suffered significant losses and is currently regrouping.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s head of ground forces, acknowledged that Russian forces are becoming more active in the Bakhmut sector as they attempt to regain lost positions. Bakhmut, located north of Donetsk, was captured by Russian forces in May after prolonged intense battles. Nevertheless, Ukrainian troops have successfully recaptured nearby villages.

Russian sources claim that their forces have repelled five Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut, but the authenticity of these accounts remains unverified. In the town of Melitopol, which serves as a hub for Russian occupation forces, an explosion took place during a meeting at a post office used as a military headquarters. Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate confirms that the blast resulted in the deaths of three men, who were officers from Russia’s National Guard or FSB intelligence service.

As tensions continue to rise, Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to protect its sovereignty and defend against Russian aggression. The situation calls for vigilant preparedness and unity, with all attention focused on fortifying the nation and ensuring the safety and well-being of its people.

Sources:

– Reuters: www.reuters.com