Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Hungarian PM Orban Discuss Ukraine-EU Relations

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 – In a brief encounter at the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban engaged in a conversation, as captured on the Argentine Senate’s YouTube channel. The meeting has sparked speculation about resolving differences over Ukraine’s bid for European Union (EU) membership.

Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi confirmed the meeting, but did not comment on whether Orban would continue to oppose Ukraine’s entry into the EU. Havasi mentioned that Orban signaled that EU member states have ongoing discussions on Ukraine’s EU accession.

The conversation between Zelenskiy and Orban took place during a gathering of guests in the Argentine parliament. The encounter lasted approximately 20 seconds and occurred ahead of an upcoming EU summit to decide on initiating membership talks with Ukraine.

Orban has been vocal about his opposition to starting the membership talks at this stage, emphasizing that any decision to proceed requires unanimity among EU member states. Furthermore, Orban has threatened to block financial support of 50 billion euros ($53.80 billion) to Ukraine, although EU officials have stated their commitment to financially supporting Ukraine in alternative ways, even if Hungary vetoes the budget support.

Zelenskiy has not made any immediate comments about the meeting with Orban but mentioned being in constant contact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He stated that coordination between him and von der Leyen is ongoing and expressed hope for a positive decision on the allocation of 50 billion euros and the initiation of negotiations for Ukraine’s EU accession. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskiy urged Europe to defend its values and unity, expressing confidence in the support of the European Commission President.

