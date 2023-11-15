New Vision for Ukraine: Empowering Democracy in Times of Conflict

Ukraine, a country ravaged by ongoing conflict, stands at a crucial crossroads. Amidst calls for elections in 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his willingness to hold elections under challenging circumstances if the international community provides support, legislators approve, and the voting process remains accessible to all. This bold proposition highlights the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people to exercise their democratic rights, even in the face of adversity.

Currently, elections cannot be conducted in Ukraine under martial law, which is subject to a 90-day extension. The existing martial law is due to expire on November 15, 2023, after the scheduled date for parliamentary polls in October but before the anticipated presidential elections in March 2024.

Zelenskiy’s stance on holding elections during wartime derives from his discussions with influential figures, including Senator Lindsey Graham, during their recent visit to Kyiv. While emphasizing the importance of parliamentary and presidential elections, Senator Graham urged Ukraine to demonstrate its distinctiveness in the midst of conflict. Zelenskiy echoes this sentiment, acknowledging the need to showcase Ukraine’s commitment to democracy.

The funding required for elections, estimated at 5 billion hryvnia ($135 million) during peacetime, becomes uncertain during wartime. Aware of the financial burden, Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for international support from the United States and Europe. However, he emphasized that this assistance should not come at the expense of military resources, as it is mandated by law.

Zelenskiy’s proposal to station election observers at the frontlines is both groundbreaking and indicative of his determination to ensure the legitimacy of the electoral process. By involving international observers in the conflict zone, he aims to conduct free and fair elections, not just for Ukraine but also for the world. Furthermore, Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for extended voting access to overseas Ukrainians, particularly from the European Union.

There is a clear understanding that holding elections during times of conflict is a complex endeavor. Nevertheless, Zelenskiy reassures that there is a way forward, signaling his readiness to take on this ambitious task. The international community must step up to support Ukraine both financially and diplomatically, providing the necessary means and resources to empower democracy in the midst of turmoil.

Sources: Reuters