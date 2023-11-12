Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has taken decisive action against corruption within the country’s military recruitment system. In a bid to eradicate bribery and ensure fairness, Zelenskiy has dismissed all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centres. This move comes after officials were accused of accepting bribes from individuals seeking to avoid frontline service.

Zelenskiy, who was elected in 2019 with a promise to tackle corruption, expressed his strong disapproval of such practices. He described the taking of cash from those seeking to avoid conscription as a form of treachery. The country’s army is in dire need of new recruits, and Zelenskiy believes that those who have experienced the frontlines or have sacrificed their health and limbs but preserved their dignity are the most suitable individuals to manage the recruitment system.

This recent action is part of Zelenskiy’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine. Earlier this year, a minister accused of embezzlement was dismissed, and there have been notable departures from the government. Zelenskiy has publicly denounced corrupt practices in military recruitment, expressing his disgust at the “revolting practices” uncovered in the southern region of Odesa. An official from this region was found to have amassed $5 million in savings and acquired a property in Spain under suspicious circumstances.

To date, there are 112 criminal proceedings underway against military enlistment office officials. Zelenskiy revealed evidence suggesting that some officials had accepted cash payments, while others had received cryptocurrency. He condemned these acts of “illicit enrichment” and vowed to hold accountable every military commissar involved in criminal proceedings.

In response to the dismissals, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has been tasked with appointing new heads for the territorial recruitment centres. The applicants will undergo rigorous security checks as part of the screening process. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of holding those involved in corruption accountable, particularly by allowing dismissed military commissars and other officials to reclaim their positions only if they prove their worthiness on the frontlines.

While addressing corruption within the military recruitment system, Zelenskiy did not mention an additional case involving the ministry of defence, as reported in Ukrainian media. The ministry is alleged to have overpaid for summer camouflage kit bought from Turkey, which was then fraudulently presented as winter coats for the troops. This case is still under investigation, and the ministry has yet to respond to the claims.

These corruption scandals have emerged as Ukrainian forces face increasing pressure from a Russian advance in the eastern Kharkiv region. According to the Russian defence ministry, 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in attacks in the south’s Kherson oblast. The tensions between the two countries have escalated, resulting in casualties among civilians as well. An eight-year-old child was killed by a Russian missile strike in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, along with two other civilians in a separate drone strike in Beryslav.

In a show of resilience, Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, faced attacks when Russian ballistic missiles were intercepted by the city’s air defence systems. While there were no casualties reported, the rocket debris damaged a children’s hospital and other properties in the city.

In a related development, an open-source project conducted by the BBC Russian service and the Mediazona website revealed the deaths of over 30,000 Russian service personnel in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Using publicly available data, the project aims to identify and list the deaths by region, military unit, and age. However, the actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

Overall, Ukraine remains committed to addressing corruption within its military recruitment system and holding those responsible accountable. With ongoing tensions on the country’s eastern borders, eliminating corruption is crucial for maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of Ukraine’s armed forces.

