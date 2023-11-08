Javad Rohi’s Mysterious Death Shrouded in Suspicion

Javad Rohi, an Iranian protester whose death sentence was overturned by the Supreme Court, has tragically passed away under suspicious circumstances while in prison, leaving human rights activists deeply concerned. On August 31, Rohi suffered a seizure and was rushed to Shahid Beheshti hospital in Nowshahr city. Despite medical efforts to save him, the 31-year-old could not be revived.

The specific details surrounding Rohi’s death remain undisclosed. However, it is alarming that human rights activists claim he was subjected to brutal torture following his arrest for “inciting a riot.” His alleged actions included dancing, clapping, chanting, and burning headscarves. He was also accused of burning a copy of the Koran. Amnesty International had previously labeled his trial as “grossly unfair,” highlighting the use of beatings, floggings, electric shocks, suspension, death threats, and sexual violence to extract “confessions” from Rohi and two others involved in the protests.

Despite receiving a death sentence, Rohi’s lawyer, Majid Kaveh, successfully appealed the ruling in June. He had vehemently argued that there was no solid evidence supporting the crimes for which his client was sentenced. These events reveal the Iranian authorities’ consistent violations of due process rights and fair trial standards, as well as their egregious mistreatment and torture of detainees during anti-government protests.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) expressed grave concerns over the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding Rohi’s death. The group obtained information indicating that Rohi was held in solitary confinement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for over 40 days without informing his family. During this period, he endured extreme cold, severe beatings, and continuous abuse that resulted in the impairment of bodily functions and speech.

Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW, commented, “The Iranian prison authorities’ egregious record of torture and mistreatment makes Javad Rohi’s death in custody more than a little suspicious.” She also called for an international inquiry and expressed doubts about the Iranian authorities’ willingness to conduct a transparent investigation.

Rohi’s tragic fate adds to the existing outrage over the Iranian government’s relentless crackdown on anti-government protesters. At least seven individuals have already been executed in hasty trials, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and Western governments alike. The authorities’ response following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 has claimed the lives of over 500 individuals and left hundreds more injured.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Javad Rohi’s demise not only demand justice but also underscore the urgent need for accountability and respect for human rights in Iran.