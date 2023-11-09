Zelenskiy Calls for UN General Assembly to Limit Russia’s Veto Power and Reform Security Council

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has made a bold call for reform within the United Nations (UN) system. During a speech at the UN General Assembly, Zelenskiy proposed that the General Assembly be granted the power to overcome the veto power held by Russia in the Security Council. He referred to Russia as the “aggressor” and emphasized that its actions in Ukraine have hindered efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy argued that the current structure of the Security Council is unjust, with billions of people worldwide lacking permanent representation, while Russia holds a permanent seat. He suggested a broadening of Security Council membership to reflect the current realities of the world. Zelenskiy called for African unity, increased Asian representation, and a permanent seat for Germany and the Pacific states.

In his address, Zelenskiy also highlighted the need for the UN to be more effective and address the issue of inequality within its own organization. He expressed disappointment in the current UN system, stating that it renders other member nations less influential than Russia’s veto power. Zelenskiy urged the UN to take decisive action against Russia’s aggression and to prioritize the defense of sovereign borders.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been recognized as criminal and unprovoked by most of the world. However, he lamented that this recognition has not translated into meaningful change within the UN. Zelenskiy pointed out the urgent need for UN reform, not just limited to representation in the Security Council but also the use of veto power.

Zelenskiy’s impassioned plea for reform and limitations on Russia’s veto power highlights the pressing need for the UN to adapt to the changing global landscape. As conflicts and crises continue to unfold, world leaders must seek new platforms, alliances, and compromise to effectively protect lives and address the disastrous scope of problems.

It is imperative for the UN to heed Zelenskiy’s call and undertake the necessary reforms to ensure the organization remains effective and reflective of the current realities of the world. The General Assembly should be empowered to overcome the veto power held by any single nation, enabling the UN to act decisively in addressing conflicts and promoting peace and security globally.