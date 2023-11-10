Youth Activists Take Legal Action for Climate Change Accountability

A group of determined young individuals from wildfire-stricken regions in Portugal are making history by taking 32 European governments, including EU member states, to court for their alleged failure to address climate change adequately. This unprecedented climate case, which began in September 2020, is now being heard by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg.

The six Portuguese applicants, ranging in age from 11 to 24, are seeking a legally-binding decision that would compel governments to take immediate action against climate change. With the support of the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) based in the UK, these young activists aspire to hold states accountable for their environmental responsibilities.

If the court rules in favor of the applicants, national governments may face orders to accelerate their efforts in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, which are directly linked to climate change. The potential impact of such a ruling could be substantial, making governments revise their existing plans and commit to more ambitious targets.

The young individuals, who are attending the court hearing in person, have been vocal about their determination to protect their future and ensure their fundamental rights are safeguarded. By filing this lawsuit, they aim to hold governments accountable for their inaction and demand that they fulfill the promises made in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Outside the court, a diverse group of supporters, including people of all ages, gathered to demonstrate their solidarity with the youth activists. Banners held high, they emphasized the importance of standing united and rooting for a sustainable future.

Climate litigation is a growing trend worldwide, highlighting the increasing urgency to address this global crisis. While this case is the largest climate lawsuit ever filed in the European Court of Human Rights, it is not the only one. Two other climate cases are currently pending before the court’s Grand Chamber, awaiting their turn to be heard.

By boldly stepping into the courtroom, these young activists demonstrate the power of youth voices in combating climate change. Their fight for climate justice and accountability may set a precedent that reverberates far beyond their home country, signaling a call to action to governments worldwide. The ruling, expected in the first half of 2024, will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of climate action and legal accountability for years to come.