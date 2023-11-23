Young Voters Reconsidering Support for Biden’s Re-election due to Israel Stance

Young Democratic Party voters are reevaluating their support for President Biden’s potential re-election bid in 2024 in light of his stance on supporting Israel’s war efforts against Hamas. Concerns over the conflict have led some young voters to question their allegiance to Biden, with one even referring to him as “Genocide Joe.” This shift in sentiment has raised doubts about whether young voters will continue to support Biden in the future.

Bhavani Iyer, a senior at the University of Michigan, expressed her conflicting views on voting for Biden in 2024. She supports abortion access but is troubled by Biden’s handling of the Israel-Gaza war and his decision not to call for a full cease-fire. Similar sentiments were echoed by other young voters, highlighting the divisive nature of this issue within the Democratic Party.

The dissatisfaction among young voters regarding Biden’s stance on Israel is not limited to a few individuals. The Washington Post highlighted that a significant number of Gen Z and millennial Democratic Party voters are concerned about Biden’s handling of the war. This sentiment was reflected in a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, which revealed that 48% of Gen Z and millennial respondents viewed Israel’s military response as “too much.”

Polls conducted by FOX News, Marist College, and Quinnipiac University also indicated disapproval of Biden’s management of the situation among a majority of young adults. The article attributed this discontent to Biden’s reluctance to support a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The growing dissatisfaction with Biden’s stance on Israel has caused some young voters to question their support for him. Breah Marie Willy, who had previously been excited to vote for Biden in 2024, had a change of heart due to his reneging on certain climate initiatives and lack of support for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire. These concerns led her to join her peers in referring to Biden as “Genocide Joe.”

The article noted that this sentiment does not apply to all young voters, as some still believe they will ultimately choose Biden over alternative candidates. However, the emerging frustration and energy from young voters cannot be ignored. Jack Petocz, a mobilization coordinator for the Gen-Z for Change movement, highlighted the unprecedented level of frustration among his generation.

While there may be a division among young voters regarding their support for Biden, it remains to be seen how this will impact the 2024 election. Nate Aurbach, a member of the University of Michigan College Democrats, believes that many young people are currently stepping back and withholding their support for Biden. However, he anticipates that as the election approaches, they will be forced to seriously consider the alternative, particularly given the controversial statements made by Donald Trump.

As young voters reconsider their support for Biden, the Democratic Party will have to address this growing displeasure to maintain their support. The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee have yet to respond to these concerns, leaving the future of young voters’ support uncertain.

