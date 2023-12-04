Young Palestinian Detainees Describe Difficulties in Israeli Prisons

JERUSALEM — A group of young Palestinian prisoners has recently shed light on the harsh treatment they have endured in Israeli jails. These prisoners, including boys as young as 14, were charged with offenses such as throwing rocks and molotov cocktails during raids on Palestinian towns.

Many of these detainees were held for months or even years without trial or charge under Israel’s practice of administrative detention. This practice, which allows for prolonged detention without due process, has faced criticism from human rights organizations.

The recently released prisoners have stories of deprivation, physical abuse, and solitary confinement. They describe spending days in windowless cells, unaware of the passage of time. Some were moved to isolation cells so cramped that the cot was inches away from the toilet.

The conditions faced by these young Palestinian detainees have deteriorated further since October 7th, according to advocates. Reports suggest overcrowding, rationing of food and water, and physical and psychological mistreatment in Israeli prisons. However, Israeli prison authorities deny these claims and insist that they are unaware of any mistreatment.

The situation faced by these detainees highlights the challenges and controversies surrounding the Israeli prison system. Human rights organizations and activists have called for intervention to address the alleged abuses in the system.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is administrative detention?

Administrative detention is a practice where detainees are held without trial or charge, typically for security reasons or intelligence purposes.

Administrative detention is a practice where detainees are held without trial or charge, typically for security reasons or intelligence purposes. What are the concerns raised by human rights organizations?

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the prolonged detention without due process, the mistreatment of detainees, and the deteriorating conditions in Israeli prisons.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the prolonged detention without due process, the mistreatment of detainees, and the deteriorating conditions in Israeli prisons. What is the position of Israeli prison authorities?

Israeli prison authorities deny systematic mistreatment of detainees and argue that they are unaware of any specific claims made by recently released prisoners.

(Source: newswebsite.com)