President Lukashenko Speaks About Wagner Mercenaries in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently revealed details about his interactions with Russian mercenary chiefs Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, shedding light on the presence of the Wagner fighters in Belarus. Contrary to initial reports, Lukashenko stated that Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, had dismissed concerns about potential threats to his life on two occasions.

Lukashenko recalled warning Prigozhin during the June mutiny, cautioning him that if he continued on his path towards Moscow, he would meet a fatal end. However, Prigozhin seemingly expressed indifference to the warning, responding with a defiant phrase that implied his readiness to face any consequences.

Moreover, Lukashenko revealed that he had also spoken with both Prigozhin and Utkin when they visited him. During this meeting, Lukashenko had advised them to be cautious. The exact timing of this discussion remains unclear from Lukashenko’s remarks.

Lukashenko, who has a long-standing relationship with Prigozhin and maintains close ties with Russia, emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no involvement in the recent plane crash that claimed the lives of several Wagner mercenaries. The Belarusian president described Putin as a calculated and composed leader, stating that it was unlikely that Putin would be behind such a reckless and unprofessional act.

Regarding the future of the Wagner fighters in Belarus, Lukashenko asserted their continued presence. “Wagner lived, Wagner is living, and Wagner will live in Belarus,” Lukashenko declared. He emphasized the importance of the unit to Belarus and stated that they would remain as long as the country needed their services.

While Lukashenko’s remarks shed light on his discussions with Prigozhin and Utkin, questions surrounding the plane crash and the fate of the Wagner mercenaries still linger. The Kremlin has denied Western allegations of its involvement in the crash, dismissing them as “absolute lies.” As investigations continue, Lukashenko’s revelations offer a deeper understanding of the relationship between Belarus and the Wagner fighters.