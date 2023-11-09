US Forces in Iraq and Syria Face Continued Attacks amid Hamas Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, US forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted in a series of attacks. These attacks have been attributed to “wrong American policies” by Iran, which include the US’s support for Israel in the current conflict.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, stated that the attacks on American bases in the region, particularly in Iraq, are a direct result of the US’s policies in the Middle East. He called for a correction of these policies and urged the United States to stop backing Israel.

While Iran hailed Hamas’ initial attacks on Israel as a “success,” the country denied any direct involvement. However, Iran’s army chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, declared that Hamas was prepared for an Israeli ground attack.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant loss of life, with 1,400 people killed and 239 hostages taken since Hamas entered the Gaza border on October 7. Israel has responded with a bombing campaign that has claimed the lives of 8,306 people, the majority of whom were civilians.

In the midst of this violence, Iran has repeatedly warned of the potential expansion of the war into other parts of the region. Meanwhile, the US military has taken action against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, striking two facilities in eastern Syria.

With approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, US forces are facing a challenging and volatile situation. The attacks on American bases underscore the complex dynamics at play in the region and the need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize peace and work towards a sustainable solution that brings an end to the violence and instability in the region.