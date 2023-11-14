New Urgency for International Response as Hamas Holds Hostages

House Speaker Mike Johnson held a press conference to address the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza, which began 30 days ago with the devastating attack on Israel by Hamas. Family members of the hostages joined the conference, highlighting the personal anguish and pleading for assistance from the US government.

One of the family members, Doris Liber, a mother whose son Guy was kidnapped, expressed the immense pain she feels every day. Another family member, Yonatan Lulu-Shamariz, whose brother Alon was also taken hostage, issued a chilling warning to the international community: “This is a wake-up call for all. All of you here. All of America. All of Europe. You are next!”

The heart-wrenching stories shared by the families stress the urgent need for action to put an end to these atrocities. The Israeli government has made it clear that a ceasefire cannot be considered until the 240 hostages held by Hamas are released. Meanwhile, US Congress is still grappling with how to approve President Biden’s request for $14.3 billion in aid to Israel.

The fate of this aid remains uncertain, as different proposals are being considered in Congress. However, the urgency to address the crisis and support Israel cannot be overstated. The wellbeing and safety of the hostages, some of whom have already been shown in hostage videos, hang in the balance.

Mixed emotions have been expressed by families who have caught glimpses of their loved ones in captivity. While it is agonizing to see them under such conditions, there is relief in knowing they are alive and physically intact. However, the families who have yet to receive any information about their loved ones are experiencing deep agony and uncertainty.

The situation is dire, with some hostages suffering from various medical conditions. The parents of one young man were devastated to see an image of him with an arm blown off by a Hamas grenade. They are desperate for any news about his fate and well-being.

It is crucial for the international community to respond swiftly and decisively to the plight of these hostages. The message from these families resonates beyond borders, reminding us that no one is immune to such threats. The urgency to act must be met with a united front, working together to ensure the safe release of the hostages and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

