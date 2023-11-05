Russian Warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin Leaves Controversial Legacy to His Son

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious Russian warlord and leader of the Wagner Group, has left behind a controversial legacy and a considerable fortune for his son Pavel. According to a document that surfaced online and appeared to be Yevgeny’s will, Pavel is set to inherit approximately $120 million, his father’s private army, a house in St Petersburg, nine joint stock companies, and shares in Prigozhin’s Concord catering firm.

While the authenticity of the document has not been independently verified, it sheds light on the extent of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s wealth and influence. His catering firm, known for winning state contracts, is reportedly owed a staggering $824 million by Russian defense officials, and Pavel will likely aim to recover these funds.

In addition to his material inheritance, Pavel is also bound by the terms of the will to provide for the extended Prigozhin family. In the event of Pavel’s death, the fortune will be divided among Yevgeny’s widow, Lyubov, Pavel’s two sisters, and Yevgeny’s grandson.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s official net worth was estimated to be around $146 million, but opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation believed it to be closer to $20 billion, highlighting the hidden wealth and corruption within Prigozhin’s empire.

The news of Pavel Prigozhin’s inheritance coincides with reports that he has assumed command of the Wagner Group. The US think tank, Institute for the Study of War, claims that there is currently no clear unified leader for the group, but Pavel’s newfound influence indicates a shifting dynamic within the organization.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, marked by a plane crash under suspicious circumstances, has left behind a legacy of controversy and speculation. The US had previously sanctioned Prigozhin for various reasons, including interfering in the 2016 election. In the wake of his failed mutiny against Russian military brass, new sanctions were imposed on businesses linked to him and the Wagner Group.

While memorial services were held across Russia to honor Yevgeny Prigozhin, his death underscores the complex nature of his involvement in global conflicts. As his son, Pavel, assumes control of his father’s empire, the future of the infamous Wagner Group remains uncertain.